AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at £105 ($126.87) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is £109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is £103.73. The firm has a market cap of £162.70 billion and a PE ratio of -178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

