ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous final dividend of $1.11.

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen Lofthouse 7,214 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

