Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.