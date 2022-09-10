AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

