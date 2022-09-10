Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.45. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 12,158 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $115,751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $11,260,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.