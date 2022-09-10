Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 613.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,532.31.

Insider Transactions at Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

