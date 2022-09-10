Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,532.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

