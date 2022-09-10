Automata Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $4.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
