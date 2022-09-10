Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.94.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.09.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
