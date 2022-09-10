Autonio Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $379,790.24 and $54,262.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020151 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
