Avalanche Trading Up 7.4% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.98 billion and $370.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.22 or 0.00094688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,658,507 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

