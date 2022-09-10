Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $162,376.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Avalaunch Profile

XAVA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.