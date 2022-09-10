Avaware (AVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,319.00

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avaware has a market cap of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.73 or 0.08090238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00180318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00296383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00736658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00613207 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.