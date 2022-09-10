AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €24.89 ($25.39) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.75 and its 200-day moving average is €23.82. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

