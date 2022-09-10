Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $75,556.01 and approximately $11,470.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

