AXPR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,352.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076883 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

