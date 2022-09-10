Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$840.87 million and a PE ratio of -222.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

