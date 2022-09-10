Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Analysis

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 7.95 -$40.25 million ($2.54) -0.74 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 78.05 -$370.64 million ($3.40) -16.91

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 711.29%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,749.29% -131.63% -107.62% Beam Therapeutics -304.21% -27.45% -16.51%

Risk & Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

