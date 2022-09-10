B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Up 0.4 %

HROW stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.