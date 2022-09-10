BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.64 million and $176,928.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

