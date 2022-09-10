Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $711,720.24 and $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
