BabySwap (BABY) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $384,313.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BabySwap Profile

BABY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,698,100 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc. The official website for BabySwap is babyswap.finance.

BabySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

