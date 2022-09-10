Badger DAO (BADGER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.11 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and $8.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00022038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.