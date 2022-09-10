Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Up 9.2 %

LON BAKK opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £572.47 million and a P/E ratio of 988.00. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.94.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

