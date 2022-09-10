bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Up 15.6% This Week

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $147,647.24 and approximately $680.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $8.20 or 0.00037903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

bAlpha is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for bAlpha is bigdataprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

