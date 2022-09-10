Banano Price Reaches $0.0059 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $8.20 million and $98,653.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004276 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004798 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,864,148 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

