BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.