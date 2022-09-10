Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

