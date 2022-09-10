Bank of America Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $90.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

