Bank of America Trims Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

GNTX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. Gentex has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

