Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 78266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.37).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £526.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.61.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.