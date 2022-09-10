Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$135.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMO. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.38.

BMO stock opened at C$127.44 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$85.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

