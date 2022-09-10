Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given New €5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

About Bankinter

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

