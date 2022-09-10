Bankroll Vault Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,480.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.25 or 0.08087375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00180309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00296279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00735688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00613770 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.