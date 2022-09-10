BankSocial (BSL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BankSocial coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BankSocial Profile

BankSocial (BSL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

