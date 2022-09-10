Barclays Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

