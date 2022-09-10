Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.46. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

