Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,656 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

