Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 15,875 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 270,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $6,254,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

