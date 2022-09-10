Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

