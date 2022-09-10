Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

USB opened at $47.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.