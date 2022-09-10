Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

