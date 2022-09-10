Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

