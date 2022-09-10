Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,444 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,510,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.