Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of FLT opened at $220.46 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
