Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

