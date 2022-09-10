Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $7,977,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 123.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

