Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

