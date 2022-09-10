Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.2% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $12,523,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 685,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

