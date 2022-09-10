Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Lowered to €80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.